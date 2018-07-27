Lee, Velazquez Spur Durham To 6-3 Win Over Toledo

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Velazquez had three hits and two RBI, and Zach Lee allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Durham Bulls topped the Toledo Mud Hens 6-3 on Thursday. The Bulls swept the three-game series with the win.

Lee (3-2) allowed two runs while striking out seven to get the win.

Toledo started the scoring in the first inning when Dawel Lugo and Christin Stewart hit RBI singles.

The Bulls took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning. Jason Coats and Velazquez hit RBI doubles en route to the two-run lead.

The Bulls later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Velazquez hit an RBI single and Mac James hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Tyler Alexander (2-4) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and 10 hits while striking out two in the International League game. Ian Gibaut gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings and recorded his eighth save of the season.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

