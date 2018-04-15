Lenore Krautz (1922 – 2018)

Lenore Jane Kautz, 95 years of Largo, Florida and formerly of Ocala, Florida and West Unity and Bryan, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 18, 2017 in Princeton Village, Largo, Florida. Lenore was born January 3, 1922 in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles V. and Sarah A. (Paden) Hicks. She married Wilbert George Edward Kautz on December 3, 1955 in Bryan, Ohio and he preceded her in death. Lenore served our country during World War II as a member of the Women’s Army Corps from 1944-1946, stationed in London, England and Paris, France. Lenore was an executive assistant at ARO Corporation in Bryan. She was a member of the West Unity Presbyterian Church. In her free time, Lenore enjoyed playing piano, bridge, and creating art pieces. She was a talented water color artist, often creating paintings of landscape and flowers.

Surviving are two sons, Daniel P. Kautz of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida and Richard W. (Nancy) Kautz of Rochester, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbert; sister, Leana Mae Hicks; four brothers, John Lincoln Hicks, Lewis Donald Hicks, Thomas Luther Hicks, and Harry Harold Hicks.

Graveside Funeral Services for Lenore Jane Kautz will be held Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity with Pastor Thomas Steensma officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by West Unity American Legion Post 669. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to West Unity Presbyterian Church, 201 East North Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

