Leon R. Mann (1933 – 2016)

Leon R. Mann, age 83, went to be with his Heavenly Father while surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 30, 2016 at his home in Whitehouse, OH. He was born on September 5, 1933 to the late Howard & Ethel (Montgomery) Mann who were lifelong residents of Delta. He was a 1951 graduate of Delta High School and married Rose Ann Rashley in 1954. Together they had two sons, Michael and Gary.

Leon served in the United States Army from 1954-1956 as a Classification and Assignment Officer. He graduated from Ohio Savings and Loan Academy in 1976 and then worked in several positions at First Federal Savings and Loan. During his 23 years there he especially enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors build or buy the home of their dreams. Leon was later employed for 13 years at Pilliod Cabinet Company & Progressive Furniture in Swanton, in various financial capacities.

In 1986 Leon married Sharon Crowe Schwan who had two daughters, Kim and Kelly. In 1988 the couple started Trailite Sales, Inc., a Tri-State Aluminum Trailer Distribution, in Delta. After they sold TSI they began to sell “Trike Kits” for scooters and motorcycles as “Just Trike It” in Whitehouse, OH and Lakeland, FL where they have spent their winters since 2000. Leon’s hobbies included driving and reading about cars, snowmobiles and motorcycles. He liked being asked to help with projects by his family and friends and was known to be able to fix anything mechanical.

Leon is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sharon; his children, Michael (Elizabeth) Mann, of Swanton, Gary (Teresa) Mann, of Archbold, Kim (Steven) Stinson, of Peninsula, OH and Kelly (David) Dress, of Put-in-Bay, OH; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Ellis (Evelyn) Mann, of Delta and one sister-in-law, Kay Mann. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Olen and Orville Mann.

Friends may visit on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta. A celebration of Life will be held at the Waterville Community Church on Friday, January 6, 2016 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can made to the Waterville Community Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com