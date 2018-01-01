Leon Robertson (1947 – 2017)

Leon Robertson, 70, of Montpelier passed away Thursday at University Toledo Medical Center in Toledo.

He was born on July 22, 1947 in San Diego, California to Norma Lee Ellison. Leon proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served in Vietnam, Okinawa and Germany, and he ended his 13 years of service in 1980. On November 3, 1967 he married Rosemarie A. Martinez in Henderson, Nevada and she survives.

Leon had a strong faith in God and was an active member of the House of Prayer in Montpelier. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3360 in Defiance and the Vietnam Veterans of America. Leon worked at Design Institute of America (DIA) in Montpelier, Winzeler’s Stamping in Montpelier and retired from IAC in Wauseon in 2016. He enjoyed reading,being in the garden, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His stories and quick wit will be missed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Rosemarie; children, Joseph L. Robertson of Montpelier, Marie A. Robertson of Midlothian, Texas, and Rachel (Tyson) Richmond of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Taccara, Karianne, Krystal, Michael, Amber, Travis, Mason and Mera; twelve great grandchildren; and his twin brother Lane Robertson of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Leon was preceded in death by his mother, one sister and one brother.

