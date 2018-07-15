Leona Ebersole (1920-2018)

Leona Belle Ebersole, 97, long time resident of the North Baltimore Ohio area, died, early Saturday morning, July 14, 2018, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold, Ohio. She was born August 29, 1920, in Toledo, Ohio, to John and Hazel (Henson) Tiplady.

In 1940, Leona married Blair Arthur Siders, who died in 1958. Leona married Daniel “Bus” Ebersole in 1963. He preceded her in death in 1985.

Raised in Neapolis, Leona graduated from Whitehouse High School in 1938. She then attended beauty school in Toledo and later opened Leona’s Beauty Salon on Summit Street in North Baltimore, which she operated for 57 years. She was a long-time member of the North Baltimore Chamber of Commerce. Leona attended Sonlight Assembly of God in Weston, OH, and the Fayette Church of the Nazarene. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching television, socializing, gardening, and watching birds at her feeders.

Leona is survived by a daughter, Judy (Larry “Butch”) Leady of Fayette; a sister in-law, Donna Tiplady of Neapolis, OH; eight grandchildren, Dawn Leady, Suzette (Kevin) Boesger, and Brent Leady, all of Fayette; Blair “Duke” Leady of Urbana, OH; Jay Siders and Chip Siders of Toledo; Quinn Siders of West Helena, AR; Wendy Sutton of AR; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, a son, Gordon, a daughter in-law, Gwen Siders and a brother, Norman Tiplady.

A funeral service for Leona will be held Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at the Fayette Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Tim Moebs officiating. Friends are welcomed for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green will follow a fellowship luncheon at the church.

Memorial contributions in honor of Leona can be made to the Fayette Church of the Nazarene.

