Leonard Beck (1920-2018)

Leonard H. Beck, age 98 years, of Archbold, passed away Monday evening, December 31, 2018, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. He was born June 10, 1920 near Archbold, the son of Henry and Emma (Nofziger) Beck.

He married Wilma Eichorn on October 6, 1946 and she preceded him in death on February 19, 2007.

A lifelong resident of the Archbold/Pettisville area, he farmed and worked doing carpentry for Earl Beck and later Paul Ruffer. He, with his wife, took two trips to Alaska and he recently wished to go back. He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, vacationing in northern Michigan and wintering in Florida. He attended the Archbold Evangelical Church.

He is survived by five children, Janet (Dale) Burkholder of Wauseon, Karen (Jon) Stauffer of Milford, NE, Sharon (Tom) Lemon of Columbia City, IN, Allen Beck of Cathedral City, CA, and Carol Rowe of Fort Myers, FL; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bernice (Archie) Kauffman of Archbold.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; 2 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Earl Beck and Verden Beck; five sisters, Florence Miller, Elnora Rupp, Ella Beck, Ilva Nofziger and Lucille Rychener.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday at 11 AM at the Archbold Evangelical Church with Pastor Jesse Kahler officiating. Interment will precede at 10 AM Monday in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the Archbold Evangelical Church from 2:30 – 6:30 PM on Sunday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to the Special Care Unit at Fairlawn Haven.

