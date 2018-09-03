Lescher Gets Big Strikeout, Leads West Michigan To 2-1 Win Over Fort Wayne

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) — Billy Lescher struck Kelvin Melean out with the bases loaded to end the game, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 2-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday.

Fort Wayne got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After being hit with a pitch, Melean advanced to third on an error and then scored on an out.

West Michigan answered in the bottom of the frame when John Valente hit an RBI single, scoring Eric De La Rosa.

The Whitecaps took the lead for good in the fifth when Brady Policelli hit an RBI single, bringing home Reynaldo Rivera.

Elvin Rodriguez (8-7) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits to get the win. He also struck out four and walked one. Gabe Mosser (1-1) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

