Lewis Leppelmeier (1933-2018)

Lewis F. Leppelmeier, age 85, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 6:55 P.M. on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, where he was a patient, after a brief illness.

Mr. Leppelmeier was a 1952 graduate of Edgerton High School and a veteran of the United States Army. A lifelong farmer, he also operated a ditching and trenching business and sheared sheep. He was an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church near Edgerton, serving as a deacon, Sunday School superintendent and on the cemetery board.

His greatest joys were attending the fairs, watching his kids and grandkids showing animals, and also attending sporting events, cheering on his grandchildren with the Edgerton Bulldogs and Stryker and McComb Panthers.

Lewis F. Leppelmeier was born on June 21, 1933, near Edgerton, the son of Alvin and Sadie M. (Baerlin) Leppelmeier. He married his wife of fifty-nine years, Janice E. Lorntz, on June 21, 1959, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Edgerton, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Jay (Linda) Leppelmeier, of McComb, Ohio, April (Scott) Sloan, of Stryker, Ohio, and Ray (Robin) Leppelmeier, of Edgerton; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Hook, of Butler, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Ellen Leppelmeier, of Warsaw, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Irvin Leppelmeier; and a brother-in-law, Donald Hook.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 01018 Cicero Road, Edgerton, with visitation one hour prior to the service in the church, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Grave side military rites will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to Zion Lutheran Church.

