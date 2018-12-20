Lewis “Lew” Kirkendall (1929-2018)

Lewis “Lew” R. Kirkendall, 89, of Pioneer passed away early Tuesday morning. He was born June 24, 1929 in Monterey Township, Ohio, to Lewis P. and Bertha S. (Miller) Kirkendall.

Lew was a 1947 graduate of Litchfield (Michigan) High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On July 24, 1954, he married Barbara K. Miller and she survives.

Lew attended Pioneer United Methodist Church. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers #103, VFW Post #8628 in Pioneer, Pioneer American Legion and the Montpelier Moose. Lew was a longtime member and on the board at Hillcrest Country Club in Montpelier.

He retired in 1991 from Rieth-Riley Construction Co., in Fort Wayne, Indiana; prior to that he worked at Spears-Dehner Construction also in Fort Wayne, building roads and bridges for 38 years. Lew was a baseball pitcher on adult travel leagues for many years. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, reading, doing crossword puzzles and playing cards at Rowe’s in Montpelier.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, Lewis is survived by children Sherry (John) Skufca of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kathy (Jim) Montmarquet of Amherst, New York, and Scott (Kathy) Kirkendall of Okauchee, Wisconsin; five grandchildren Jessica (Michael) Nadeau, Jocelyn (Nash) Verano, Scott (Kiley) Kirkendall, Sam and Cole Kirkendall; great grandchild Wyleigh Nadeau; sister Wava Oser of Louisville, Kentucky, and brother Rolland “Ron” (Lael) Kirkendall of Pioneer.

Lew was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Pauline Alpaugh, and two brothers Don and Dale Kirkendall.

Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Rev. Ruth Solo officiating. Internment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with military graveside rites.

Memorial contributions can be made to Pioneer United Methodist Church.

