Liberty Center Man Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

A Liberty Center man was sentenced on July 17, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Thomas M. Hambleton, 58, of U642 Co. Rd. 4, previously pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Improperly Handling a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle. On January 29, 2018, he did transport a loaded handgun in his motor vehicle, while he was under the influence of drugs.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Hambleton to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $375 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, serve 3 days in CCNO, with credit for 3 days already served, and suspended his driver’s license for one year. Failure to comply could result In Mr. Hambleton spending 6 months in prison.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.