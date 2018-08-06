Liberty Center Picked By Coaches As The Favorite In The NWOAL

SEASON OUTLOOK … Wauseon Head Coach Travis Cooper talks about his team at the NWOAL Football Media Night held on Sunday at Archbold High School. (Photo by Nate Calvin, Staff)

The NWOAL football coaches gathered at Archbold High School on Sunday night for the annual football media night. Liberty Center was tabbed by the league coaches to win the league this year with Wauseon being picked to finish second. The voting results were as follows:

Liberty Center (4 first place votes) Wauseon (2) Patrick Henry (1) Bryan (1) Archbold Swanton Evergreen Delta

Be sure to check out the August 22nd edition of The Village Reporter for a preview of the upcoming NWOAL season and also previews of our other area football teams as the season begins on August 24th.

~Nate Calvin~ The Village Reporter-Sports

