Linda LaDuke (1941-2018)

Linda Sue LaDuke, age 77, of Edon, Ohio, and formerly of Winston Salem, North Carolina, died at 12:22 A.M. on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Lakeland Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitaion Center in Angola, Indiana, where she was a resident, after an extended illness.

Linda Sue LaDuke was born on April 6, 1941, in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of Claude and Jesse (Williams) McClurg. She married Martin Ross LaDuke on July 29, 1961, in Ashland, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on July 31, 2013.

Survivors include three sons, David (Sue) LaDuke, of Edon, Christopher (Jaime) LaDuke, of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Greg LaDuke, of Winston Salem, North Carolina; one daughter, Pamela LaDuke, of Edon; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Ruth Kouns, of Hendersonville, North Carolina. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Gene McClurg, and one sister, Doris Kouns.

Services will be held in North Carolina at a later date. Memorials are requested to Edon Church of Christ.

