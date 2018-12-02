Linda Page (1953-2018)

Linda M. Page, 65 years, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018 in the emergency room of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.

Linda was born June 22, 1953 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Garnet (Hatcher) Miller. She married Stephen J. Page, Sr., on August 8, 1970 in DeGraff, Ohio, and he survives. Linda was a machine operator for the former Regent Manufacturing in Edgerton.

She also worked for the former Bryan Canning Company and as a waitress for Hillcrest Golf Course in Montpelier. She attended Life Changing Realities Fellowship in Edgerton. She was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233, Montpelier Eagles Aerie 2246 and the Montpelier Moose Lodge 0312. She treasured the time she was able to spend with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Linda loved to take rides with Stephen on the back of his Harley. Linda enjoyed her cats.

Surviving is her husband, Stephen J. Page, Sr. of Bryan, Ohio; two children, Dulcey (Jay) Speck of Garrett, Indiana and Stephen J. Page, Jr. of Wolcottville, Indiana; six grandchildren, Zoe and Willow Speck, Allister (Kaitlyn) Page, Shaunell Belcher, Leland and Bastyan Page; two great-grandchildren, Kingston Page and Kaiden Sanchez; her mother, Garnet Whitaker of Springfield, Ohio; one sister, Rhonda (Steve) Wilson of Bellefontaine, Ohio; one brother, Richard (Manuela) Miller of Anchorage, Alaska. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Miller and one son, Jeremy Scott Page.

A Celebration of Life service for Linda M. Page will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the family to assist with expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.