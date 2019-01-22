Linda Wank (1946-2019)

Linda L. Wank, 72 years, of Bryan passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 at The Inns and Villas at Fountain Park, Bryan. Linda was born July 21, 1946 in Bryan, Ohio the daughter of the late Bernard “Red” and Berneda (Figgins) Pardee.

She was a 1964 graduate of Bryan High School. Linda worked as an assembler at Allied Moulded Products for 32 years. She was a member of Eastland Baptist Church and Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233. In her free time, Linda enjoyed going to the Bryan Senior Center, reading, playing spider solitaire and listening to a variety of music. She especially cherished her time spent with her family and friends.

Surviving is her daughter, Brenda L. (Robert Gilbert) Wyse of Montpelier, Ohio; step-son, Charles Wank, Jr. of Ohio; four grandchildren, Anthony (Rachael) Wyse, Sean Wyse, Jennifer (Randall) Stewart and Shanda (Sean) LaMartz; nine great-grandchildren, Candice Rowe, Kellie Rowe, Whitney Stacy, Khloe Milam, Isabella Milam, Alivyah Wyse, Alexis Wyse, McCrae Wyse and Emerson Wyse; sister, Tracy Pardee, and two brothers, William (Karen) Pardee and Steven (Tammy) Pardee. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Terrie J. Helton; grandson, Bronson Brown, and son-in-law, Jeff Helton.

To honor Linda’s wishes a private memorial service is planned for a later date. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to a Charity of a Donor’s Choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.