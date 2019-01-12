Lindor, Indians Reach Deal For $10.55M; Bauer Swaps Figures

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and the Cleveland Indians have reached agreement at $10.55 million for a 2019 contract, a huge raise over the $643,200 he made last year.

The deal came before arbitration-eligible players were set to exchange salary figures Friday.

The 25-year-old Lindor hit .277 with 38 home runs and 92 RBIs last season for the AL Central champions. He has been an All-Star in all three of his full seasons in the majors.

Pitcher Trevor Bauer swapped salary numbers with the Indians. The 27-year-old righty who went 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA asked for $13 million and the team offered $11 million.

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.