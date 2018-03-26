Lions Sign Free-Agent Linebacker Jonathan Freeny

Posted By: Forrest Church March 26, 2018

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) is hit by New Orleans Saints linebacker Jonathan Freeny (55) during the second half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed Jonathan Freeny, a free-agent linebacker who played with three teams last season.

The Lions announced the move Monday.

The 28-year-old Freeny spent time with New England, Baltimore and New Orleans, playing in a total of six games. He made 11 starts for the Patriots over two seasons from 2015-16. Before that, he was with Miami.

New Lions coach Matt Patricia was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots when Freeny was with New England.

