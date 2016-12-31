Lloyd J. Oberlin (1924 – 2016)

Lloyd J. Oberlin, age 92, of Edon, Ohio, died at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness. Mr. Oberlin was a 1942 graduate of Metz High School and was a lifelong farmer and a long time distributor for Wynns’ Friction Proofing. He was a member of the Edon Church of Christ and the Edon Lions Club, was an avid woodworker and enjoyed playing on the computer.

Lloyd J. Oberlin was born on June 26, 1924, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Hiram Lloyd and Callie Mae (Ruhl) Oberlin. He married Mildred Simpson on October 28, 1944, in Fayette, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one son Garry (Sandi) Oberlin, of Edon; two grandchildren, Corey (Corissa) Oberlin, of Edon, and Christie (Lyle) Davis, of Bryan; and two great-grandchildren, Ceagan and Catherine Oberlin. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Vickie Oberlin, in 1995; three sisters, Juanita Berryhill, Virginia Hanna and Marie Harman; and one brother, Charles Oberlin.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Lloyd J. Oberlin will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 12:00 P.M. in the Edon Church of Christ with Pastor David LaDuke officiating. The family will receive visitors in the church for two hours prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in the Edon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Edon Church of Christ or to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, 06817 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

