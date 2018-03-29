Local Parents Charged With Endangering Child & Abuse Of Corpse Charges

On March 28, 2018, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the reported suspicious death of a child. Preliminary results from the investigation show that on October 29, 2016, a child was born alive in the residence of 5415 Arrowsmith Road, Hicksville, Ohio. The child was reported to have passed away in the residence within the first 10 hours following birth.

During a search of the residence and curtilage area, a child’s body was located by Defiance County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Defiance County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was ordered by the Defiance County Coroner, which will take place at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jared C. Stark, 33 years of age, 5415 Arrowsmith Road, Hicksville, Ohio, for one count of Endangering Children, a Felony of the 3rd Degree, and one count of Abuse of a Corpse, a Felony of the 5th Degree. Sarah C. Stark, 35 years of age, 5415 Arrowsmith Road, Hicksville, Ohio was also arrested for one count of Endangering Children, a Felony of the 3rd Degree.

Both individuals are being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and will appear at the Defiance Municipal Court on Friday, March 30, 2018.

Upon completion of the investigation case files will be presented to the Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s Office for presentation to the Defiance County Grand Jury. Authorities expect further charges in this matter.

Assisting with the investigation were the Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Defiance County Coroner William Reeves, Ohio Job and Family Child Protection from Williams and Defiance Counties and the Defiance County E-911 Communications Center.

