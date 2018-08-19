BOYS GOLF
Evergreen @ Lake 4pm
Edgerton @ Montpelier
Fayette/Hilltop @ Delta 4:30pm
Holgate @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Tinora @ Archbold 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Edgerton @ Montpelier 4pm
Tinora @ Archbold 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Delta @ Fayette 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Holgate @ pettisville 5:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Toledo Start @ Swanton 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold @ Springfield 5pm
Delta @ Northwood 5pm
Evergreen @ Bowling Green 5pm
Ottawa-Glandorf @ Swanton 5pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Napoleon @ Archbold 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Toledo Christian 4:30pm
Bryan @ Toledo Woodward 5pm
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment on "Local Sports Schedule For Monday, August 20th, 2018"