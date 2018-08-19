Local Sports Schedule For Monday, August 20th, 2018

Posted By: Nate Calvin August 19, 2018

BOYS GOLF

Evergreen @ Lake 4pm

Edgerton @ Montpelier

Fayette/Hilltop @ Delta 4:30pm

Holgate @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Tinora @ Archbold 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Edgerton @ Montpelier 4pm

Tinora @ Archbold 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Delta @ Fayette 5:30pm

Edgerton @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Holgate @ pettisville 5:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Toledo Start @ Swanton 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold @ Springfield 5pm

Delta @ Northwood 5pm

Evergreen @ Bowling Green 5pm

Ottawa-Glandorf @ Swanton 5pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Napoleon @ Archbold 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Toledo Christian 4:30pm

Bryan @ Toledo Woodward 5pm

