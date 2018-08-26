Local Sports Schedule For Monday, August 27th, 2018

GOLF

Edgerton/Hicksville @ North Central 4pm

Stryker @ Hilltop 4pm

Wayne Trace @ Bryan 4pm

Delta @ Holgate 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Napoleon 4:30pm

Antwerp/Montpelier @ Tinora 4:30pm (Girls)

Archbold/Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm (Girls)

VOLLEYBALL

Paulding @ Bryan 4:30pm

Montpelier @ Antwerp 4:30pm

Eastwood @ Delta 5:30pm

Evergreen @ Ayersville 5:30pm

Edon @ Edgerton 5:30pm

Hilltop @ Hicksville 5:30pm

Swanton @ Fayette 5:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Rossford @ Delta 5pm

Wauseon @ Toledo Waite 5pm

Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 7pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan @ Napoleon 4:30pm

Maumee Valley Country Day @ Archbold 4:30pm

Toledo Scott @ Wauseon 5pm

