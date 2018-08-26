Local Sports Schedule For Monday, August 27th, 2018

GOLF
Edgerton/Hicksville @ North Central 4pm
Stryker @ Hilltop 4pm
Wayne Trace @ Bryan 4pm
Delta @ Holgate 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Napoleon 4:30pm
Antwerp/Montpelier @ Tinora 4:30pm (Girls)
Archbold/Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm (Girls)
VOLLEYBALL
Paulding @ Bryan 4:30pm
Montpelier @ Antwerp 4:30pm
Eastwood @ Delta 5:30pm
Evergreen @ Ayersville 5:30pm
Edon @ Edgerton 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Hicksville 5:30pm
Swanton @ Fayette 5:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Rossford @ Delta 5pm
Wauseon @ Toledo Waite 5pm
Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 7pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan @ Napoleon 4:30pm
Maumee Valley Country Day @ Archbold 4:30pm
Toledo Scott @ Wauseon 5pm
