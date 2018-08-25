Local Sports Schedule For Saturday, August 25th, 2018

CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Wauseon @ Defiance Early Bird Invitational 9am

Swanton @ Toledo St. John’s 9am

VOLLEYBALL

Swanton @ Maumee 9am

Archbold/Stryker @ Crestview 10am

Bryan @ Napoleon 10am

Fairview @ Edon 10am

Fremont (IN) @ North Central 10am

Tinora @ Wauseon 10am

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold @ Pettisville 11:45am

Wauseon @ Lake 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Ottoville @ Bryan 11am

Defiance @ Wauseon 12pm

Delta @ Cardinal Stritch 4pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Defiance @ Bryan 10am

