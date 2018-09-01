CROSS COUNTRY
Bryan/North Central/Wauseon @ Columbus Grove Invitational 9am
Delta/Pettisville/Stryker/Swanton @ Otsego Invitational 10am
VOLLEYBALL
Edgerton/North Central @ Patrick Henry 9am
Evergreen @ Whitmer 10am
Swanton @ Edon 10am
BOYS SOCCER
Paulding @ Delta 11am
Bryan @ Ottawa Glandorf 12pm
Swanton @ Genoa 3pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Delta @ Toledo Christian 10am
Ottawa Glandorf @ Bryan 12pm
Swanton @ Genoa 1pm
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment on "Local Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 1st, 2018"