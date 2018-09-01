Local Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 1st, 2018

CROSS COUNTRY

Bryan/North Central/Wauseon @ Columbus Grove Invitational 9am

Delta/Pettisville/Stryker/Swanton @ Otsego Invitational 10am

VOLLEYBALL

Edgerton/North Central @ Patrick Henry 9am

Evergreen @ Whitmer 10am

Swanton @ Edon 10am

BOYS SOCCER

Paulding @ Delta 11am

Bryan @ Ottawa Glandorf 12pm

Swanton @ Genoa 3pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Delta @ Toledo Christian 10am

Ottawa Glandorf @ Bryan 12pm

Swanton @ Genoa 1pm

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.