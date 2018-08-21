VOLLEYBALL
Maumee @ Evergreen 4:45pm
Bryan @ Tinora 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Fayette 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 5:30pm
Lake @ Delta 5:30pm
North Central @ Edon 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Edon 5:30pm
GOLF
Antwerp @ Hilltop 4pm
North Central @ Edon 4pm
Pettisville @ Fayette 4pm
Toledo Christian @ Swanton 4pm
Wauseon @ Otsego/Bowling Green 4:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Wauseon @ Hilltop 4:30pm
Edon @ Fremont (IN) 4:45pm
BOYS SOCCER
Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm
Delta @ Liberty Center 5pm
Maumee Valley Country Day @ Pettisville 5pm
Van Buren @ Archbold 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Delta @ Northwood 5pm
Evergreen @ Bowling Green 5pm
Ottawa-Glandorf @ Swanton 5pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Springfield 4:30pm
Bowling Green @ Bryan 4:30pm
Rossford @ Wauseon 4:30pm
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment on "Local Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 21st, 2018"