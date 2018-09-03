Local Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 4th, 2018

VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm
Delta @ Northwood 4:30pm
Edon @ Bryan 5:30pm
Holgate @ Edgerton 5:30pm
Liberty Center @ Hilltop 5:30pm
North Central @ Toledo Waite 5:30pm
Paulding @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Stryker @ Swanton 5:30pm
GOLF
Swanton @ Lake 3:45pm
Montpelier @ Hilltop 4pm (Girls)
North Central @ Montpelier 4pm
Stryker @ Fayette 4pm
Bryan @ Paulding 4:15pm
Edgerton/Miller City @ Ayersville 4:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Edon/Hicksville @ Montpelier 4:30pm
Ayersville/Fairview/Hilltop @ Edgerton 5pm
Holgate/Paulding @ Bryan 5pm
Wauseon @ Early Season Hudson Invitational 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Delta @ Maumee Valley Country Day 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Bryan @ Lake 5pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottawa Hills @ Bryan 4:30pm
