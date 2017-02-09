Local Students Honored For College Achievements

Columbus State Community College

The following students have been named to the Autumn Semester Dean’s List at Columbus Sate Community College: Corbynn Hamrick, Edon, OH; Breanna Henry, Montpelier, OH.

The Citadel

Samuel Santa Rita of Edon, OH, was recognized for outstanding academic achievement and earned Dean’s List recognition for the fall 2016 semester.

Kent State University

The following Kent State University students have made the Dean’s List for Fall 2016: Naomi Diaz of Stryker, OH; Elizabeth Garlinger of Wauseon, OH; Kathryn Lane of Wauseon, OH; Sarah Mull of Wauseon, OH; Clayton O’Neal of Montpelier, OH; Abbey Schroeder of Wauseon, OH; Madison Summers of Montpelier, OH.

Shawnee State University

Sabrina Callaway, a Biology major at Shawnee State University has been placed on the Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester. To be placed on the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

University of Findlay

Students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2016-2017 academic year.

Alexis Mitchell of Pioneer, received the following UF endowed scholarship(s): VanSweringen Memorial Scholarship.

Connor Sullivan of Stryker, 43557, received the following UF endowed scholarship(s): Keith ‘67 and Joyce Mohr Scholarship.

INFORMATION PROVIDED