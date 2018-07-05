Loella Pepple (1924-2018)

Loella Janet (Grawcock) Pepple, 94, devoted mother of a large Northwest Ohio family, died peacefully on July 4, 2018, in Bryan, Ohio.

The daughter of Leslie and Inez (Winebrenner) Grawcock, Loella was born in Albion, Indiana, on March 15, 1924. Her older brother, Albert Grawcock, survives her. She graduated from Avilla (Indiana) High School in 1942 just months after the attack on Pearl Harbor and soon saw Stan Pepple, her boyfriend since the 8th grade, enlist in the Navy. While Stan was away she worked at the Magnavox plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She and Stan were married while he was home on leave on Christmas Eve, 1944. Their marriage would prosper for 60 years.

After the war the new family (with infant daughter Jane) moved to Butler, Indiana. Stan was recalled to service during the Korean Conflict. Loella joined him in Japan with Jane and newborn son Bill. There she developed a love of travel that she would pass down to her children.

Returning to the States, Loella focused on her role as wife and mother, raising her six children, starting in Butler, Indiana, then Hicksville, Ohio, and finally in Bryan, Ohio. Loella made time for gardening, bridge playing, and antiquing. While Stan was in the Pacific Theater, Loella had become an avid reader. Loella passed on this love of learning to her children and saw each of them through college.

For over 70 years, Loella enjoyed a close relationship with her children that drew them together on a regular basis for ‘Pepple Christmas’ or the ‘Pepple Golf Invitational’ or even just a trip to the lake. All these gatherings were supported by a love of food and entertainment that became a part of the ‘Pepple’ culture for three generations.

Loella was a long-time member the Orchard Hills Golf Club, Women’s Golf League, and a succession of bridge clubs. She was an avid cyclist well into her ‘80s and a lover of musicals. Loella was still singing Broadway tunes into her final days.

Loella is survived by her six children, Jane McMaster (Rob) of Columbus, Ohio; Bill Pepple (Kim) of Clear Lake, Indiana; Janet Yoder of Hamden, Connecticut; Joyce Pepple of Indianapolis; Judy Greffin (Bill) of Oak Park, Illinois; and Scott Pepple (Bronwyn) of Denver. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, Jennifer Yoder, Ann Yoder Smith, Bill McMaster, Sarah McMaster Harper, Kristy Pepple, Zach Pepple, Sam Pepple, Charlotte Greffin, Audrey Greffin, Elliot Greffin, Lowell Pepple, Fletcher Pepple and Margot Pepple, as well as eight great-grandchildren. Her husband Stan passed away in 2005.

The service and interment will be private with all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in attendance. Memorial gifts can be made to The Bryan Area Foundation- Pepple Family Community Fund, P.O. Box 651, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or Rails to Trails Conservancy at railstotrails.org.

