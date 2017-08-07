Lois Arlene Wheeler (1932 – 2017)

Lois Arlene Wheeler, 85 years, of West Unity, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017 in her residence with her family at her side.

Lois was born January 3, 1932 in Fayette, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arlo and Delia (Heisler) Kuney. She was a 1950 graduate of Gorham-Fayette High School. She married Harold J. Wheeler on November 17, 1951 in West Unity, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2015. Lois was a homemaker, devoted to the care of her family. Lois was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233, She thoroughly enjoyed flowers, butterflies and birds, especially Blue jays and Cardinals but truly treasured the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her three children, Rick (Susan) Wheeler of Defiance, Lonny (Becky) Wheeler of West Unity and Vicky Wheeler Herzog of West Unity; seven grandchildren, Derek (Alison) Wheeler, Brian Wheeler, Liz (Jason) Cisneros, Matt (Jaclyn) Wheeler, Ryan (Beth) Koverman, Amber (Jeremy) Keller and Jade Herzog; ten great-grandchildren; four brothers and four sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harold.

There will be no visitation and private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

