Lois Beevers (1927-2019)

Lois J. Beevers, age 91, of Edon, Ohio, entered into eternal rest at 9:13 A.M. on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Beevers enjoyed needlepoint, cross stitching, collecting porcelain dolls, painting and working Sudoku puzzles. She loved having the kids and grandkids in the house and looking after her beloved dog, Sassy V.

Lois J. Beevers was born on May 1, 1927, in Hamilton, Indiana, the daughter of Leonard J. and Edna (Rogers) Petre. She married Gerald D. Beevers, Jr. on January 12, 1955, in Bryan and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Steven (Debra) Beevers, of Bryan; three daughters, Lois Mae Scott, of Edon, Melody Boyce, of West End, North Carolina, and Casandra (Cody) Benedict, of Quincy, Michigan; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Bovlick, of Wayne, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Zora Mae Robinett, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Katie Suddeth, of Leonidas, Michigan, and Edna Brown, of Angola, Indiana. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Bonnie and Zora Jane; one son, Robert; two brothers, Daniel and Leonard Petre; and three sisters, Dorothy Bienz, her twin sister, Doris Cummings, and Emma Summey.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor J. Mark Holbrook officiating. Interment will follow in South Scott Cemetery, near Angola, Indiana.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.

