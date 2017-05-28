Lola Pardee (1927 – 2017)

Lola L. Pardee, 89 years, of Bryan, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017 in her residence with all her family at her side.

Lola was born July 2, 1927 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Homer and Nettie (Schrock) Culbertson.

She was a 1945 graduate of Stryker High School. She married Richard G. Pardee on November 21, 1945 in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2004.

Lola was a secretary for the ARO Corp several years. She then was a Branch Manager for Citizen’s National Bank for 25 years, retiring in 1986. She was a member of the Bryan First Church of Christ, Business and Professional Women and a Women’s Bowling League. Lola enjoyed crocheting, sewing and nobody was brave enough to interrupt her soap operas. She also knew how to bake and her sugar cookies were the kind that melted in your mouth! Lola and Richard enjoyed traveling with their Camper, spending time in Arizona and Texas. She was the foundation of her family and a woman who was solid in her faith in God.

Surviving is her daughter, Carol A. Pardee of Bryan; four grandchildren, Cynthia (Todd) Speck of Bryan, Anthony (Stacy) Groll of China Grove, North Carolina, Joseph Vaccaro of Bryan and Dawn (Matt) Sheline of Bryan; eight great-grandchildren, Amanda and Faith Speck, Mykal, Nathaneal and Makaela Groll, Andrew and Logan Vaccaro and Colton Sheline; one great-great-granddaughter, Emily Speck.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Boylan; two great-granddaughters, Aviana and Neveah Ickes; three brothers, Howard, Harlen and Herbert Culbertson and two sisters, Dorothy Dossett and Pauline Jennings.

Visitation for Lola L. Pardee will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home -Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Lola will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Interment will follow in Evansport Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to Bryan First Church of Christ, 129 North Walnut Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or to Cincinnati Children’s Hearing Aid Trust (CCHAT) (in Honor of Colton Sheline) C/O: Kelly Brockman, MLC 2018, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 or to the American Cancer Society.

You can send your condolences or share your memories with the family by visiting Lola’s obituary page at www.oberlinturnbull.com