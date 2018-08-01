Lopez, Schebler Lift Louisville Over Toledo 2-0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Scott Schebler homered and had three hits, and Jose Lopez allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Louisville Bats topped the Toledo Mud Hens 2-0 on Tuesday.

Lopez (5-9) picked up the win after he struck out five.

Louisville scored its runs when D.J. Peterson and Schebler hit solo home runs in the second and third innings.

Tyler Alexander (2-5) went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out six to take the tough loss in the International League game.

The Mud Hens were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Bats’ staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

