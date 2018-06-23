Loree Carter (1938- 2018)

Loree L. Carter, age 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away in her home early Thursday, June 21, 2018. Mrs. Carter was a 1956 graduate of Camden-Frontier High School and been employed at Citizens National Bank in Bryan prior to working at the Aro Corporation in Bryan, retiring in 1999, with twenty years of service. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and wintering in the warmer climates of Arizona and Florida in her retirement.

Loree L. Carter was born on August 21, 1938, in Frontier, Michigan, the daughter of Bernard and Helen (Adams) Fowler. She married Raymond D. Carter on December 1, 1956, in Frontier, Michigan and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Denise (Terry) Collins, of Bryan, Teresa (Lonnie) Robinson, of Garrett, Indiana, and Brenda Bunnell, of Bryan; five grandchildren, Matthew (Erika) Collins, Andrew Collins, Justin (Chelsea) Bunnell, Brittany Carter and Erica Robinson; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Darlene (Tom) Stuchell, of Hillsdale, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 24, 2018, from 1:00-4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Interment will be private.

Memorials are requested to American Cancer Society Relay for Life “Stuchall Clan”.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.