Lorraine M. Biller (1948 – 2016)

Lorraine M. Biller, 69, of Montpelier, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born on April 19, 1948 in the Bronx, NY to Kenneth H. and Margaret H. (Golley) Sutton.

Lorraine worked for many years at Orchard Hills Country Club in Bryan. Whether it be preparing the food, washing the dishes or performing any other task that needed done in the kitchen, she worked hard to make sure it was done right. Lorraine was a former member of the Eagles in Montpelier.

She is survived by her four children; Angel Gigax of Montpelier, John (Michelle) Biller of Hicksville, Loretta Biller of Defiance and Tom Biller of Cecil, Ohio; five grandchildren, Mark Anthony and Gage Gigax and Harley, Carl and Jessica Biller; twelve siblings; and several nieces and nephews.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Wade Dakota Gigax.

A time to receive friends will take place on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 3-5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A memorial service will take place immediately following at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Charles Thompson to officiate. Lorraine will be laid to rest in a private family graveside service at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Thompson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com