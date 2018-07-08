Louis Brock (1935-2018)

Louis “Louie” Brock, 83, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away suddenly at Flower Hospital, Sylvania, Ohio on July 6th, 2018 after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Louie was born on April 13, 1935 in Adrian, Michigan and was preceded in death by his parents, Vernie and Agnes (Niner) Brock.

Louie graduated from Archbold High School in 1953 and worked at General Motors in Defiance, Ohio for 40 years, where he retired. Louie then went to work for the J&B Feed Company for 25 years. He was also a member of the United States Army (1958-1963), Emmaus Lutheran Church, United Auto Workers, Wauseon Athletic Boosters, where he was a former President, and the Grand Rapids Sportsman Club. Louie bowled in the Kurtz Ace Hardware League in Napoleon on Wednesday nights.

On June 22, 1958 he married Sue (Perkins) and they recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary and she still survives. They have three sons, Rick (Cyndy), Randy (Kelly), and Rob (Liz), who all reside in Wauseon. Louie is also survived by sister Rose (Roger) Dickerson of McCook, NE, five grandchildren, Jordan (Alexis) Brock, Dustin Tanner, Quincy (Jordan) Lauf, Chase and Sean Brock and five great-grandchildren.

Louie loved his Wednesday Night bowling partners and bowled in the Kurtz Ace Hardware League in Napoleon during the 2017-2018 season. He enjoyed spending time withe “Coffee Guys” at the local McDonald’s and solving the world problems and bragging about their families. Louie could often be seen at sport venues where he supported his sons and his grandchildren. Louie was never one to miss a call as he always sat in the front row at home Wauseon High School Basketball games. You can ask any official, referee, or umpire on the help Louie provided them. Louie was also an avid Detroit Tigers and Michigan Wolverines fan, GO BLUE!, to all his Ohio State friends.

There will be no visitation and the funeral service will be private. The family will plan a “Celebration of Life” and that will be announced at a later date. The family ask that in lieu of flowers that you make a contribution to your favorite charity or the Wauseon High School Athletic Department.

Arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

