Louise Clark (1945-2018)

Louise E. Clark, born January 30, 1945 in Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Henry County Hospital, Napoleom, Ohio surrounded by many loving, caring caregivers from the Filling Home where Louise had resided for several years. She was the daughter of Alonzo R. “Bob” Clark and Georgia “Midge” Davis Clark who both recently preceded her in death.

Survivors include, Brother, Larry (Jean) Clark, of Caro, Michigan. Niece, Jennifer (Mike) Doughty, of Petersburg, Michigan. Grand-niece, Annabell Doughty.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in the Filling Home of Mercy, Napoleon, Ohio. Pastor Denise Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio. Friends may call 12:00 noon until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Tueday in the Filling Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Filling Home of Mercy, Napoleon, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.grisierfh.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with confidence to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.

