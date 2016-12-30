Lowell G. Brightbill (1935 – 2016)

Lowell G. Brightbill, 81, of Pioneer, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born on June 25, 1935 in Waldron, Michigan to Harley and Frances (Durfey) Brightbill. Lowell graduated from Waldron High School. On July 16, 1966, he married Linda K. Zolman at the Chapel in the Garden in Angola, Indiana, and she survives.

Lowell honorably served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Aro Corporation for 33 years as a machine operator until his retirement in 1999.

He is survived by his wife, Linda K. Brightbill; two sons, Ryan (Chris) Brightbill of Pioneer and Randy (DeeAnna) Brightbill of Stryker; and one grandson, Dakota Brightbill of Pioneer. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents and a step brother.

Per his wishes, no funeral services will be held for Lowell. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com