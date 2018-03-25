Mrs. Loyce Marie Dean age 84 of Montpelier, OH passed away Wednesday March 21, 2018 at Home after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lauderdale Co, AL. Retired Store Merchant and of the Church of Christ Faith.

She is survived by two sons, Bobby (Nancy) Dean and Ronnie (Angel) Dean both of Angola, IN, one daughter Sheila Garber of Montpelier, Ohio, eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, three brothers Alton, Henry, and Junior Stutts of Florence, AL, and one sister Reba Thompson of Killen, AL.

Loyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband Franklin Delton Dean, a great grandson Matthew Fugate, brother Hollis Stutts, four sisters Willo Dean Clemmons, Flavel Lanier, Peggy Copeland, and Ruth Stutts and son in law Paul Garber.

Funeral Services will be held Monday March 26, 2018 at Loretto Memorial Chapel at 11:00 AM with Tim Grigsby officiating with burial to follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Sunday March 25, 2018 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Loretto Memorial Chapel in Loretto, Tennessee.

