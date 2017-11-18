Lucille Flowers (1929 – 2017)

Lucille M. Flowers, age 88, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, November 16, 2017 at the Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, Ohio.

She was born August 27, 1929 in Hartville, Ohio to the late Wilbur and and Matilda (Becker) Unsworth. She married her beloved husband William Flowers on July 27, 1955. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2012.

Besides being a homemaker and raising her children, Lucille worked as an office administrator at Timcon Roller Bearing and at AP Parts.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, William (Kim) Flowers and Scott (Kim) Flowers; step-daughter, Cheryl (Don) Weaver; grandchildren, Tyler (Jennifer) Flowers, Jenna Keller, Brian (Kristen), Jordan (Jess) and Brett Flowers, Jeff Weaver, and Donald (Tammy) Weaver; great-grandchildren, Scott, Anthony and Justin Weaver; and sister-in-law, Donna Unsworth.

Besides her husband of 57 years, William, Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Twila Bryant; brother, Bob Unsworth; and infant son, Ronald Graham Flowers.

Family and friends may visit Tuesday, November 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631), where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Derrick Torrey officiating. Interment will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Elizabeth Scott Community or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

