LuCinda Sue (Cindy) Garmenn (1949-2018)

LuCinda Sue (Cindy) Garmenn, age 68, of Archbold, passed away at the University of Michigan intensive care unit on Friday April 6, 2018.

LuCinda Sue was born to Wayne & Lucille (Leininger) Zaerr on June 25, 1949 in the Wauseon hospital. Cindy graduated from Pettisville High School and attended St. James Lutheran Church growing up. She was baptized July 24th 1949, sponsored by grandparents George Otto & Martha Marie (Nagel) Leininger. Cindy was confirmed June 25th 1963 (chosen Bible verse – John chapter 15, verse 11) into the St. James congregation. Cindy later moved her membership with her husband Darrel to Emmaus Lutheran Church. Growing up in an agricultural family, Cindy was honored to be awarded the Dairy Princess crown during high school. Upon graduation, Cindy studied and became a professional beautician for many years. Once her son began school, Cindy left the beautician profession, moving to the Fulton County Courthouse, initially working in the Veteran’s office, finally moving on to Western District Court (Probate Court). Cindy retired as the lead manager (Chief Deputy Registrar). Shortly thereafter Cindy was convinced by the McQuade family to return to the work life, applying her knowledge to their family business.

Cindy attended Lourdes College later in life obtaining an Associate’s Degree in music. She spent her life dedicated to her passion of music and worshiping the Lord, directing church choirs around the Northwest Ohio area. She began directing in her home church of Emmaus Lutheran in Wauseon, followed by First Christian Church and St. Caspar, also in the Wauseon area. She ventured further east, directing choirs around the Toledo area at UCC (United Church of Christ) in Sylvania and Lutheran Church of Our Savior on Alexis Rd. Cindy also sang in the Toledo Symphony for many years. One of her many proud moments was receiving an invitation from Carnegie Hall to direct music. Cindy and the church choir, with other selected members, went to Carnegie and enjoyed the performance of a lifetime.

During her time at home, Cindy enjoyed cross-stitching and reading non-fiction historically based books. She was also an active member of the BPW (Business & Professional Women) for many years. Cindy also participated in the community band, playing the clarinet and singing with her sisters at special events in the group 2+1.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 48 1/2 years, Darrel; Son David; Sisters Linda Meilander (Zaerr), and LuAnn (Louie) Armstrong (Zaerr).

Family and friends are welcome to visit sharing in Cindy’s life at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon on Wednesday April 11, 2018 from 2:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Emmaus Lutheran Church. Burial will follow the funeral service at St. James Cemetery in Archbold. Funeral luncheon will follow the burial services at Emmaus Lutheran Church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to Emmaus Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes in Wauseon have been entrusted with the arrangements.

