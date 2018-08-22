Lugo Leads Toledo Over Louisville 5-2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dawel Lugo homered and had two hits as the Toledo Mud Hens beat the Louisville Bats 5-2 on Tuesday.

Up 2-1 in the third, Toledo added to its lead when Christin Stewart hit a two-run home run.

Louisville answered in the bottom of the frame when Josh VanMeter hit an RBI single, driving in C.J. McElroy to cut the deficit to two.

The Mud Hens tacked on another run in the sixth when Lugo hit a solo home run.

Toledo right-hander A.J. Ladwig (6-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Lucas Sims (4-5) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and five hits over seven innings. Johnny Barbato recorded his 10th save of the season.

Hernan Iribarren singled three times for the Bats.

