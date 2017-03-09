Luis E. Silva (1953 – 2017)

Luis E. Silva, age 64, of Archbold passed away Sunday March 5, 2017 at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon, Ohio. Prior to his retirement had had worked for the former Lauber Manufacturing in Archbold.

Mr. Silva was born on February 3, 1953 in Linares, Nueva Leon, Mexico the son of Froylan and Elvira (Nevarez Delgado) Silva Melendez. In 1972 he married the former Leticia Arrendondo and she preceded him in death in 2008. Mr. Silva enjoyed socializing and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are daughters; Cristina Silva of Archbold, Anna Silva of Sylvania and Marie of Sylvania. Also surviving are five grandchildren and siblings; Lilia Margarita Silva Nevarez, Lindolfo Sulva Nevarez and Maria De Jesus Silva Nevarez. Preceding him in death besides his wife were siblings; Flor Estela Silva, Nevarez, Santiago Silva Nevarez, Jose Froylan Silva Nevarez and Maria De Lourdes Silva Nevarez.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00am Thursday March 9, 2017 at the St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon with Fr. David Bruning officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Caspar Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00am until service time on Thursday.

It is requested that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.Grisierfh.com