Lyle Allomong (1940-2018)

Lyle L. Allomong, age 78, of Edon, Ohio, died at 12:20 P.M. on Tuesday, November 6, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home.

Lyle retired from the Montpelier School District as a bus driver and custodian after more than 20 years of service. He and his wife had owned Little Jumper restaurant in Montpelier. Lyle enjoyed woodworking and especially making wood toys for his grandchildren.

Lyle L. Allomong was born on April 26, 1940 in Williams County, the son of Clifford F. and Eileen (McCrea) Allomong. He married Nancy J. Mercer in 1960 and she preceded him in death in 2010.

Lyle is survived by his children, Stan (Lanora) Allomong, of Montpelier, Vickie Allomong, of Edon and Noah Allomong, of Edon; grandchildren, Shawna, Brandon and Reagen; great-grandchildren, Zander, Kypton, Graydon, Kiera, Jade and Blaze; his twin sister, Linda (Noel) Ryan, of Carmel, Indiana; three step sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Roxann Emery; father, Clifford Allomong; mother and step-father, Eileen & Noah Traxler and sisters, Donna and Dolores.

Private family services will be held with interment in Edon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.

