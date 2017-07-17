Lyman Sidle (1949 – 2017)

Lyman R. Sidle, 67 years, of Bryan passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance with his family by his side.

Lyman was born July 28, 1949 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Denver E. and Marjorie E. (Brenner) Sidle. He was a 1967 graduate of Bryan High School. Lyman served March 1969-March 1971 in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era as a Combat Medic.

He married Karen S. Weaver on March 8, 1983 in Bryan, Ohio. Lyman worked as a mill operator for Titan Tire for 42 years until his retirement in 2011. Lyman was a life member of the Bryan AMVETS Post 54 and Bryan VFW Post 2489. He was also a member of the West Unity American Legion Post 669, and Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233. In his free time, Lyman was an avid bowler, bowling in various leagues throughout the week for over 40 years and was in the Bryan Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed coon hunting, and most importantly spending time with his family and friends. Lyman was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and OSU Buckeyes.

Surviving is his wife, Karen of Bryan; four children, Angie (Robert) Burton of Bryan, Chris Sidle of West Unity, Toby Sidle of Saginaw, Michigan, and Lori (Ryan) Melching of Wixom, Michigan; four grandchildren, Collin Sidle, Cory Sidle, William Burton, and Henry Burton; mother, Marjorie Sidle of Bryan; one sister, Janet Hodson of Stryker; two brothers, Ronald (Anita) Sidle of Defiance, and Terry (Beverly) Sidle of Stryker. Lyman was preceded in death by his father, Denver E. Sidle on November 2, 2004.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 State Route 66 N, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

