Lynda J. Kovach (1954 – 2017)

Lynda J. Kovach, 62 years, of Defiance, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at Defiance Regional Hospital, Defiance. Lynda was born November 25, 1954 in the Philippines, the daughter of the late Andrew and Eleanor (Smith) Kovach. She was a homemaker who enjoyed knitting and crocheting, traveling, playing Bingo and being with friends at the Bryan Eagles, where she was a member.

Surviving are her two daughters, Sandra Coy of Sherwood and Diana (Jim) Thorpe of Bluffton, Indiana; eight grandchildren, former spouse, John Dula of Bryan; three sisters, Darlene, Phyllis and Audrey.

Memorial Services for Lynda J. Kovach will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood with Pastor Mike Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com