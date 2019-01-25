Lyons, Ohio Woman Sentenced For Cocaine Possession

A Lyons, Ohio woman was sentenced on January 25, 2019 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Megan Osborne-Steuer, age 28, previously pled guilty to Possession of Cocaine. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about May 11, 2018, Ms. Osborne-Steuer possessed cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Osborne-Steuer to three years of community control. He ordered Ms. Osborne-Steuer to serve 150 days In CCNO with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete drug treatment and any recommended aftercare at Serenity Haven; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in her home or vehicle; not enter bars and/or taverns; and comply with an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Osborne-Steuer serving 11 months in prison

