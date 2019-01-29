M. Larry Krill (1942-2019)

Meredith Larry Krill, age 76, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 11:13 A.M. on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Mr. Krill was a graduate of Edon Northwest High School in 1960 and served in the Ohio Army National Guard from 1964-1970. Larry farmed most of his life and also worked at Mohawk Tools as a machinist and foreman and at General Products as a supervisor. He was a member of the Melbern United Methodist Church and enjoyed working on puzzles, woodworking, gardening and being outdoors. He collected toy tractors and could identify airplanes just by the sound of their engine. Larry loved spending time with his family and went to as many of his grandchildren’s events as possible.

Meredith Larry Krill was born on October 2, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Willis K. and Lois M. (Calender) Krill. He married Georgia Villa and she preceded him in death in 1999.

Larry is survived by his sons, Kenneth (Debra) Krill, of Marysville, Washington, and Jeffrey Krill, of Hazelton, Pennsylvania; daughter, Tina (Randy) Shirkey, of Bryan; grandchildren, Dustin Steude, Douglas Krill, Melissa Krill, Connor Shirkey and Colin Shirkey; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Brenten and Kaylee Steude; his loving fiancée, Helen Goebel, of Edgerton, and her children, Butch (Kristi) Goebel and Dee Ann (and her late husband, Dick) Reichenbach, both of Columbus; and grandchildren, Benjamin, Brendan and Brianna Goebel and Ella Reichenbauch. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Georgia; son, Michael Lee Krill, and a grandson, Ryland Steude.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Diane Schaffner officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio, with grave side military rites by Bryan VFW Post 2489.

In lieu of flower, memorials are requested to Melbern United Methodist Church.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.