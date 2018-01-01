Mabel Renz (1925 – 2017)

Mabel Renz, 89 years, of Montpelier, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017 in her son’s residence in Montpelier.

She was under the care of Grace Hospice. Mabel was born September 4, 1928, in Essex, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of the late Lynn and Mabel (Hoover) Denison.

She was a 1946 graduate of Essex High School, Essex, Ontario, Canada. She married Milo L. Renz on March 21, 1954, and he preceded her in death on October 23, 2013. Mabel was an active member of First Baptist Church, Bryan for over 40 years. She enjoyed painting, making blankets, and found great joy in giving them to whoever she thought was in need, sewing, music and spending time spoiling her grandchildren and great-gandchildren. She was known as a very generous individual. Mabel had a deep faith and love for the Lord.

Surviving are four sons, Larry Renz of Sherwood, Ron Renz of Montpelier, Edwin Renz of Sherwood and George Renz of Bryan; five grandchildren, Edwin (Bethany) Renz, David Renz, Adam Renz, Kristy (Tony) Gerig and Sarah Renz; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Leone McClain of Amherstburg, Ontario, Canada and Judie Corsaut of St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Milo, two grandsons, Jacob Allen and Perry Lynn Renz; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey; one brother, Herbert Denison and three sisters, Mary Ellen Mulcaster, Faye Leeper and Jean Ash.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church, 925 East Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or to Grace Hospice, 1900 Indian Wood Circle, Suite 202A, Maumee, Ohio 43537.

