Man Gets Time-Served After Testifying In Indiana Murder Case

The Star Press reports 28-year-old Tyler Jay Barton learned his punishment Monday after earlier pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary. He’s been jailed more than 3 years.

Barton apologized to Monica Brown’s relatives for not providing authorities with information about the slaying until several years after the crime.

Barton testified last year that he was enlisted by co-defendant Danny L. Saintignon Jr. to help steal prescription medication from Brown’s home in Muncie. Saintignon was earlier sentenced to 137½ years in prison after being convicted of murder and robbery.

Prosecutors say Brown, a 35-year-old mother of four, was found stabbed about 70 times on Christmas Eve 2009.

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com