Man Steals Cruiser In Ohio, Leads Police On Dangerous Chase

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man being transferred by police to county sheriff’s deputies in Ohio jumped into a police cruiser and led officers and state Highway Patrol troopers on a dangerous high-speed chase on rain-slicked roads.
WJW-TV reports the theft and chase began Friday afternoon in Lorain County and ended in neighboring Erie County when the man drove over a stop stick and crashed into a ditch. A 5-minute-long dashcam video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the man dangerously weaving through traffic.
The Lorain Morning Journal reports Lorain police went to a home shortly before noon Friday for a report of a mental health crisis and leaned the man had warrant with the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.
The unidentified man was taken to a hospital after the chase.
