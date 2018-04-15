Marcia Daniel (1953 – 2018)

Marcia S. (Mohr) Daniel, age 64, recently of Waterville and a longtime resident of Wauseon, peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, March 17, 2018 at Heritage Village of Waterville. She was born on October 5, 1953 in Wauseon to the late Robert O. Mohr and Rose (Mull) Mohr. Marcia was a 1972 graduate of Wauseon High School.

She was united in marriage to Brian Nilesson and later after divorcing married Kenneth Daniel who passed away in 2012. Before retiring she served as an information agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 33 years. Among many other career achievements, she was called up on to command the information area during the Oklahoma City Bombing in 1995. Marcia’s information gathering through the Freedom of Information Act led to several movies being made, including the film Mississippi Burning. Some of her fondest hobbies included gardening, crafts and shopping.

Marcia is survived by her sisters, Karen Shelt of Toledo and Leanna “Jean” (Mark) Rearick of Delta; brother, Jim (Christina) Mohr of Delta and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; with an memorial service celebrating Marcia’s life beginning at 11:00 AM. Pastor Donald Krieger will be officiating. A 2:00 PM graveside service and interment at Pettisville Cemetery will follow after the luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Southerncare Hospice, 6545 W. Central Ave, Suite 103, Toledo, Ohio 43617 or Zion United Methodist Church, 4533 Co Rd 11, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

