Marcia Parker (1939-2018)

Marcia Ann Parker, age 79, formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Dec. 8, 2018, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Marcia was born Jan. 25, 1939, the daughter of the late Kathryn and Robert Green. She was married to Frederick Bruce Parker for 51 years. He proceeded her in death on Oct. 10, 2010. She was also proceeded in death by her brothers Tom Green of California and James Green of Largo, Florida.

Surviving is her daughter, Laura (Steve) Bennett of Farmington Hills, Michigan; son, Rob Parker of Columbus, Ohio; grandson, Ian Parker of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law, Patricia (Dr. David) Roebuck of Bryan, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date in Bryan, Ohio.

